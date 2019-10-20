Film also marks the debut of Shivaleeka Oberoi

Late veteran actor Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri will make his acting debut with romantic thriller ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui.’

Apart from Vardhan, the film also marks the debut of Shivaleeka Oberoi. Helmed by Cherag Ruparel and produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada and Rajeev Amrish Puri, the flick is set to release in India on November 22.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter along with the motion poster of the film.

The intriguing poster shows a hand with bloodied fingers making the shape of a heart.

The motion poster also has a tag line that reads, “Lovers, beware!”