Actor explains how he got married to the star after their film ‘Zanjeer’

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan Image Credit: Twitter

On his 47th wedding anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan shared the story behind his marriage to Jaya Bhaduri, which happened shortly after the success of the duo’s 1973 release, ‘Zanjeer’.

The Prakash Mehra directorial hit theatres on May 11, 1973, and Amitabh and Jaya tied the knot less than a month later on June 3.

T 3550 - 47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if 'Zanjeer' succeeded we, with few friends would go to London, first time, to celebrate .. Father asked who you going with ? When I told him who he said, you will marry her then go .. else you don't go .. I obeyed !

The veteran actor also shared photographs from their wedding ceremony, where he can be seen applying vermilion on Jaya’s forehead as his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan recites a prayer.

Bachchan also took to his blog to talk about his wedding.