Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 76 on Thursday and who earlier drew flak for dodging questions on the Indian film industry’s #MeToo movement sparked by Tanushree Dutta’s allegations of sexual misconduct by Nana Patekar, has broken his silence on the growing media furore.

The actor, whose daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had leveled allegations against Bollywood star Salman Khan in the past for physical and mental abuse, said women should never be subjected to misbehaviour, especially at the workplace.

During an interview with Ians, the actor was asked about tackling sexual harassment at the workplace, especially in the entertainment business.

“No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour, or disorderly conduct, especially at her workplace,” he said. “Such acts should immediately be brought to the notice of concerned authorities, and corrective measures be taken, either through filing complaints or a recourse to law.”

Without specifically mentioning any particular case that has come to light in the recent weeks with several known names being pulled up for sexual misconduct, Bachchan spoke about teaching people about respecting women at an early age.

“Discipline and civic, social and moral curriculum should be adopted at a very early educational level. Women, children and the weaker sections of our society are the most vulnerable,” he said. “They need to be under special protective care. It has been most heartening to see women representations in most work vocations, on the increase in our country. It would be an irreparable blemish if we are not able to provide them the welcome they deserve and the dignity of the security of their presence.”