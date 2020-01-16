Actor Amit Sadh has confirmed his break up with fitness model and girlfriend Annabel DaSilva.
According to online portal Bollywood Life, the two met at a gym when the actor working on an assignment while DaSilva was prepping for a bodybuilding competition.
Just after their New Year’s vacation, rumours started doing the rounds that Sadh himself has confirmed that the two are no longer together.
The 36-year-old actor confirmed the break up to Mumbai Mirror, syaing: “It’s absolutely true. I am absolutely single and ready to be taken.”
Rumours about his break-up had first hit the grapevine in August 2019.
Sadh will next be seen in ‘Shakuntala Devi’ starring Vidya Balan. It is based on the life of the late maths genius Shakuntala Devi.