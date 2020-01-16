Actor will next be seen in ‘Shakuntala Devi’

Actor Amit Sadh. Image Credit: IANS

Actor Amit Sadh has confirmed his break up with fitness model and girlfriend Annabel DaSilva.

According to online portal Bollywood Life, the two met at a gym when the actor working on an assignment while DaSilva was prepping for a bodybuilding competition.

Just after their New Year’s vacation, rumours started doing the rounds that Sadh himself has confirmed that the two are no longer together.

The 36-year-old actor confirmed the break up to Mumbai Mirror, syaing: “It’s absolutely true. I am absolutely single and ready to be taken.”

Rumours about his break-up had first hit the grapevine in August 2019.