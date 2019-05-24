Directed by Mahesh Bhatt it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor

Image Credit: Instagram

The first shooting schedule of Mahesh Bhatt directorial ‘Sadak 2’ has been completed, and actress Pooja Bhatt is convinced something “special” is taking shape.

‘Sadak 2’ is sequel to hit 1991 film ‘Sadak’, a romantic thriller, which featured actress Pooja and Sanjay Dutt.

Pooja, also a part of the sequel, took to social media on May 23 to update fans about the forthcoming film.

“And it’s a wrap for our first schedule of ‘Sadak 2’. You know you’re onto something special when you wake up the morning after with a longing to be back on set. Thank you to the entire crew for everything and more,” she posted.

The first leg of the film was shot in Mumbai.

‘Sadak 2’ will see Mahesh’s return to the director’s chair after almost two decades. The film also features actors Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Dutt.

While commencing the shoot, Alia had said she was petrified.