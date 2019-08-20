Actress is teaming up with Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula for the initiative

Alia Bhatt Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will raise money for an animal welfare organisation through actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula’s online fund-raising platform, Fankind.

As part of a campaign on Fankind, a fan will get will get a chance to bake a cake with the star under the guidance of Indian Pastry Chef Pooja Dhingra.

Fans have to donate a minimum amount of Rs300 (Dh15) or multiples thereof and at the end of the campaign period, one fan will be randomly selected to bake a cake with the ‘Raazi’ actress

“The welfare of animals is a cause I truly believe in and funds raised through this unique experience will support World For All, a charitable organisation based in Mumbai that works towards creating a better and safer environment for the cats and dogs living on our streets,” Bhatt said in a statement.

Effectively, 70 per cent of the donations will go to World For All; an NGO which Bhatt is closely associated with.