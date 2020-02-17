Director of hit films like ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Bharat’ will helm the sci-fi fantasy

Image Credit:

Award-winning director Ali Abbas Zafar, who has a pulse on what most Bollywood movie buffs want, will direct the much-anticipated re-imagining of the 1987 sci-fi film ‘Mr India’.

Starring Anil Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi, who died in Dubai due to accidental drowning in a bathtub, the original ‘Mr India’ was one of director Shekhar Kapur’s most iconic films and now the reins will be taken over by Zafar.

“It’s not a remake or a sequel. It’s a re-imagining of the iconic classic,” said an industry source.

Zafar is reportedly working on building a superhero universe and is in the process of locking in the script. According to its producers Zee Studios, the film will begin shooting early next year, but the cast is yet to be finalised.

“The studio is gearing up to mount the film on a massive scale, making it one of the biggest spectacle films to come out of India,” said Zee Studios in a statement.

The casting is yet to be finalised, but rumour mills are throwing up names including Shah Rukh Khan as the villain of the film (Mogambo, originally played by Amrish Puri) and Ranveer Singh as the hero, originally played by Kapoor.