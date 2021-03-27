Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re Image Credit: Twitter.com/akshaykumar

Akshay Kumar has announced that he has wrapped up the shoot of ‘Atrangi Re’, while revealing the first-look of the film by giving an insight into his character.

Kumar stars alongside Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the film, which is being directed by Aanand L Rai.

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in Atrangi Re Image Credit: Supplied

Penning a thank you note to his fellow cast members and crew, the ‘Good Newwz’ star took to Twitter and shared the first look of his character from the forthcoming film. The photo sees Kumar dressed in a black suit and hat as he holds a king of hearts card in his palm. You wouldn’t be off the mark thinking Kumar looks like a magician in the film.

“It’s the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can’t wait for you’ll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars @saraalikhan95 and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film. An @arrahman musical. Written by: #HimanshuSharma,” tweeted Kumar.

The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.

Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi Image Credit: Reliance Entertainment

Kumar has a busy 2021 ahead of him with his film ‘Sooryavanshi’ finally releasing at the cinemas after a pandemic delay on April 30. The film is a part of Shetty’s cop universe, which also features Ajay Devgn, who starred in ‘Singham’, along with Singh who played the lead in ‘Simmba’. Devgn will also have a cameo in ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Last week, Kumar also flew down to the holy city of Ayodhya to give the first shot of his new film ‘Ram Setu’, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nusrat Bharucha.