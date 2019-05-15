Image Credit:

Akshay Kumar had a mini reunion with his ‘Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin’ co-stars Anupam Kher and Gulshan Grover on Tuesday.

After they met, Kumar even took to social media to write a post for Kher and Grover, calling them “beautiful people”.

“I started my career with these two and it’s amazing to still be working with them...we’ve laughed, punched each other, grown up and grown together. Beautiful people who I call friends,” he wrote.

Kher retweeted Kumar’s post on Twitter, and said he felt the same.

“Our journey together has been great. I am proud of you and the dizzy heights you have touched. Completely with your hard work and sincerity. Always a joy to meet you. Love and prayers always,” wrote Kher, who had also come forward to support Kumar during the row over his citizenship.