The news comes as Mahesh Bhatt confirms ‘Sadak 2’ will also release on web

Ajay Devgn Image Credit: IANS

As many as seven star-studded Bollywood films including Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Dil Bechara’, Akshay Kumar’s 'Laxmmi Bomb', Alia Bhatt’s romance ‘Sadak 2’ and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bhuj’ will release directly on digital platform Disney+Hotstar in the next two months.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan’s rags-to-riches drama 'The Big Bull' and Vidyut Jammwal’s action drama 'Khuda Haafiz' will also have an online release first, owing to the COVID-19 reality.

“Films are the birthright of theatres, but owing to the current scenario safety of our audiences come first ... I am happy that I can at least entertain the audiences during this phase,” said Kumar at a virtual press conference.

In a virtual press conference hosted by Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, the actor spoke about how excited he was to see the late actor Rajput in action in the tragic romance.

“He was a brilliant actor and I can’t wait to see him in this film,” said Dhawan.

Bollywood stars annoucing their digital releases Image Credit: Screengrab

Actress Alia Bhatt expressed her joy at joining the 'Sadak' universe.

"It's not a re-creation of the original ... But I am so happy to be a part of the Bhatt gang now," said Bhatt. 'Sadak 2' is the sequel to the 1991 film 'Sadak'.

Alia Bhatt. Image Credit: IANS

Asked if she is interested in doing web shows, Bhatt said she would love to do a limited investigative series where she plays a fierce detective.

Kumar describes his new role as a transgender woman in the horror comedy 'Laxmmi Bomb' as his career's most challenging.

"I don't [want to] offend any community ... I have never done as many re-takes or reshots in my film. I want to represent the community well. The film has taught me to be more understanding towards gender equality," said Kumar.

Actor Ajay Devgn expressed his happiness at showcasing his new war film 'Bhuj' on the platform.

"As long as a film is good, it's our duty to make sure it reaches the audiences," said Devgn.

Bachchan was on the fence with that question.