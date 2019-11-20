Actor-producer Ajay Devgn says working with wife Kajol once again on upcoming film ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ wasn’t too different from everyday life.

“I don’t know what the feeling is, because I felt that we are at home and not on a film set. We behaved with each other in front of everybody the way we behave at home. So, I won’t be able to differentiate,” Devgn said when asked about his feelings on working with Kajol.

‘Tanhaji’, an ambitious period drama, will be Devgn’s 100th release.

Devgn was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of the movie along with co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar, the film’s director Om Raut, and co-producers Bhushan Kumar and Kumar Mangat, and Devgn’s close friend Rohit Shetty. Kajol couldn’t be part of the trailer launch because she is away in Singapore to attend her daughter Nysa’s college event.

Kajol and Devgn have worked together in several films in the past including ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’, ‘Dil Kya Kare’ and ‘U Me Aur Hum’. In the upcoming film, Devgn plays the Maratha military leader Tanhaji Malusare while Kajol is his wife Savitribai.

“Apart from being my 100th film, it’s really a special film because when you a play a historical character like Tanhaji, who has been such a great warrior, it increases your responsibility as an actor. Sharad [Kelkar] also said the same thing when he was asked about his experience playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film. So, it is important to see you don’t portray such characters in wrong manner,” he said.

The trailer of the 3D film gave an impression it will be high on war violence.

“As far as the stunts go, I injured myself several times executing them. Right now, my leg is injured,” Devgn revealed.

Asked what preparations he did for the role of Tanhaji, Devgn replied: “I only followed my director. Whatever books or documents we have read for the making of this film, there isn’t much detailed information available about Tanhaji’s behaviour, so you have to imagine and maintain dignity of the character while portraying it.”

‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ also features Jagapathi Babu and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles.

Khan and Devgn earlier worked together in films ‘Kachche Dhaagea’, ‘LOC: Kargil’ and ‘Omkara’. Sharing his experience of working with Khan, Devgn said: “I just love him and we get along very well.”

‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ releases in India on January 10, 2020.