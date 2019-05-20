The actress was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Hidden Life' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enthralled fans with her golden mermaid look at the red carpet of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival.

Dressed in a metallic gold gown with a long trail, Rai Bachchan looked no less than a mermaid at the gala.

She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, who wore a yellow asymmetrical dress.

With a nude lip shade, bold mascara, contoured cheeks and sleek straight hair, Rai Bachchan was shining all the way in Jean-Louis Sabaji ensemble.

The ‘Jazbaa’ actress also shared a few photographs of her look on Instagram.

“My sunshine forever. Love you,” Rai Bachchan captioned one of the images in which she is seen posing with Aaradhya.