Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enthralled fans with her golden mermaid look at the red carpet of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival.
Dressed in a metallic gold gown with a long trail, Rai Bachchan looked no less than a mermaid at the gala.
She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, who wore a yellow asymmetrical dress.
With a nude lip shade, bold mascara, contoured cheeks and sleek straight hair, Rai Bachchan was shining all the way in Jean-Louis Sabaji ensemble.
The ‘Jazbaa’ actress also shared a few photographs of her look on Instagram.
“My sunshine forever. Love you,” Rai Bachchan captioned one of the images in which she is seen posing with Aaradhya.
TOPSHOT - Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2019. / AFP / Alberto PIZZOLI
Image Credit: AFP
Indian actress Aishwarya Rai poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2019. / AFP / Alberto PIZZOLI
Image Credit: AFP
Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "A Hidden Life" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2019. / AFP / Valery HACHE
Image Credit: AFP
