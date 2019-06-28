The alleged incident involves a ‘well-known’ actress, according to Mumbai Police

Mumbai: Actor Aditya Pancholi during the Baisakhi celebration in Mumbai on April 14, 2015. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

The Mumbai Police on June 27 lodged a rape case against Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi on a complaint filed by a well-known actress.

Mumbai Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Shinge confirmed the developments but declined to elaborate.

However, official sources said that the complaint has been filed against Pancholi in the matter that purportedly took place some 10 years ago when he had allegedly sexually assaulted the actress.