The film is based on the character first seen in the Vidya Balan film, ‘Kahaani’

Image Credit:

Abhishek Bachchan has started shooting for his film ‘Bob Biswas’ in Kolkata.

Bachchan took to Instagram during the early hours of the day to announce the first day of the shooting.

Without revealing much about the film, the 43-year-old actor shared a picture of his eye-glasses and a Motorola flip mobile phone.

The film revolves around the character of Bob Biswas featured originally in Vidya Balan’s hit ‘Kahaani’. The character was essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film.