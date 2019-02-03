Actor Aayush Sharma is learning Marathi for his role in the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Marathi hit ‘Mulshi Pattern’.
The film follows a group of farmers who take up a life of crime to escape poverty. He is learning Marathi for the role.
“I am watching quite a few videos, also trying to read books in the same language as I want to keep it very real,” said Sharma in a statement.
“It is a beautiful language and I always wanted to learn Marathi. Even my staff members who fluently speak the language and I am trying learn from them too,” he added.