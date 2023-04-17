Fans of South Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin spotted the couple in Japan. Over the weekend, many fans shared pictures of the couple at a hotel in Japan and shopping at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo. https://twitter.com/EdelweissPH_FC/status/1647080193213997057
#BinJin’s fans soon started to speculate that the couple had decided to celebrate their first wedding anniversary with a trip to Japan as Hyun Bin happened to be visiting the country for a special edition pop-up store opening.
The two stars, who became popular after their K-drama series Crash Landing on You, got engaged in February 2022 and officially tied the knot in March of the same year. They welcomed their first child in November 2022.
According to an article on South Korean entertainment news website, allkpop.com, Jin's management label Msteem Entertainment confirmed in a statement that the actress had accompanied her husband for his overseas schedule. The April 14 statement read: "Son Ye Jin visited Japan at the same time as her husband Hyun Bin for his official schedules, and she will return to Korea later today."
Recently, a viral video on YouTube sparked rumours that the star couple was about to file for a divorce. This upset fans till the agencies of both stars released official statements to quash the fake news.
The photos from Japan show the couple together for the first time after the rumours went viral, and #BinJin admirers couldn’t be happier.
Twitter user @yejinalou: #BinJin is love. They are both genuine people who are true to their words. Imagine their status as a global superstar and yet so humble… #SonYeJin #HyunBin.”
The couple has returned to Korea. Some fans who spotted the duo at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, shared photos on social media.