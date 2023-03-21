Dubai: Fans of Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are heaving a sigh of relief on social media today. After a fake YouTube video – claiming the couple was getting divorced – went viral recently, the agencies managing the two stars have dismissed the rumour.

According to multiple Korean news outlets, a YouTuber recently uploaded a vlog titled ‘Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin divorce in six months of marriage... Shocking!’

Fans of the two stars, who became popular after their K-drama series Crash Landing On You, were shocked as the video went viral.

Tweep @chogiwhv posted: “I read ‘Hyun Bin and Son Ye Ji’ and ‘divorce’ in the same sentence and almost fainted.”

In the video, the uploader claimed that the couple had gotten a divorce due to Hyun Bin’s gambling addiction. The vlogger also said that his wife had suffered financial losses due to this habit.

Bin and Jin got engaged in February 2022 and officially tied the knot in March of the same year. They welcomed their first child in November 2022.

On March 20, Bin’s agency Vast Entertainment refuted the claims.

“[The YouTuber’s claims are] groundless. It is fake news. We are constantly monitoring the rumors. We plan to take legal action after an internal review,” the agency announced, according to multiple news reports.

Ye Jin’s managing agency, MSteam Entertainment, also announced: “This is obviously fake news. We are constantly monitoring [the situation] internally and we have already requested YouTube to delete the video. We will take strong measures, and we also plan to take legal action in relation to the content [of the video].”

Many #BinJin fans took to Twitter to say they were happy that legal action was being taken against the rumour monger.

Tweep @writer_liltash: “Since #BinJin voiced out they’re considering legal actions on those YouTubers who spread fake news, more celebrities who are affected by fake news all over YouTube came up and pursuing legal measures. They even asked for strict social media content laws. We stan (a slang for being an obsessive fan of a particular celebrity) an influential couple.”