Popular festival Sole DXB, is set to return in December following a two-year hiatus.
The Dubai-based festival, owned and developed by Sole, will be held from December 9 to 11, returning with its multi-format programming that will include live music performances, DJ sets, film screenings, talks, workshops, sports tournaments and more.
The 2019 edition of the festival saw more than 36,000 people attend, according to organisers, with more than 100 performers, designers, speakers, and 80+ brands participating over three nights.
Past performers and guests have included the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Koffee, Sho Madjozi, Skepta, Stormzy, Hiroshi Fujiwara, Petra Collins, Scottie Pippen, Kerby-Jean Raymond and more.
Further announcements on programming, and what to expect at this year’s edition, will be shared across Sole DXB’s social media channels in coming months.
Sole is an independent community-driven platform that serves as a voice for youth and contemporary culture in the Middle East.