Most of the artists came from modest backgrounds, so they were overwhelmed by what they saw — from the bright light and impressive architecture to the rich colours, exquisite workmanship and ancient cultures. The buyers, who had never seen such exotic sights were equally enthralled. The paintings also appealed to Westerners because in an age of industrialisation they presented a vision of a tranquil, simple world free from pollution and the complexities of modern life. In the post-colonial era Orientalism was criticised for being patronising and culturally misleading propaganda and demand for this kind of art waned in the 20th century. But today these paintings are appreciated by Westerners as well as people from this region because they tell us about the ancient world and the history of this region. The scarcity of figurative paintings by artists from the region makes these works even more important as documentations of a bygone era and way of life in this region.