4. Russian dancers will be gliding on the stage as well, in another first. “Eight of these Russian folk dancers who will come out dressed in traditional costume, they are doing a very traditional song called ‘Ochi Chernye’ [Dark Eyes]. What we’ll do is put the words of the song in Russian and in phonetics so if people want to have a go at it, they can,” she adds. This popular number has been sung by the likes of Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong. “For the Russian community this is somewhat of a tear jerker moment; it’s a beloved song,” explains Hassouneh.