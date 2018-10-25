Abu Dhabi: Louvre Abu Dhabi will unveil this month 11 new acquisitions in its permanent galleries and 40 new loans throughout the year including ancient, modern and contemporary masterpieces from around the world. The new acquisitions will join the 657 artworks on display along the permanent collection of Louvre Abu Dhabi, according to a press release issued on Monday.

The new acquisitions in Louvre Abu Dhabi’s permanent collection include a monumental 175cm Avalokiteshvara Buddhist sculpture from China (11-12thC CE), four tapestries depicting The Hunts of Maximilian from an original drawing by Bernard van Orley from France (1665-1674), a Japanese Samurai armour (18th CE) etc. A rare conical helmet from Mongolia or China (13th -14th CE), a Phoenix-headed Ewer from the Tang Dynasty, China (8th CE), a rock crystal knife with a jewelled parrot from India (ca. 1600),and a jewelled katar dagger from India (18th CE) are also among the new acquisitions.