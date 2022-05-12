If you’re a budding writer of comic books and graphic novels, here’s your chance to see your idea published.
Sandstorm, an Abu Dhabi-based comic book studio, is reaching out to aspiring comic book creators across the UAE to submit their pitches that could be ultimately developed and published for distribution.
The deadline for aspiring creators to submit their pitches has been set for May 31, 2022 and the studio is welcoming proposals for its first open cycle for comic books or graphic novels spanning any genre, theme or style.
Submissions from creators should include a logline, plot summary, up to five concept artworks, and additional background information.
Sandstorm launched in March with the aim of harnessing local talent in the UAE to develop a regional comic book industry. Following suit, Sandstorm will be sharing compelling stories created by Emiratis or UAE residents working alongside artists and veterans of the industry from all over the world.
After the first submissions cycle closes, the first batch of projects will be selected to take forward. Those who make the cut will be supported in the making of their final works, alongside specialists such as writers, colourists, letterers, artists and editors, to develop their concept into a high-quality comic.
Sandstorm has hired a group of outstanding industry veterans to act as mentors and advisors to selected authors, including Top Cow President Matt Hawkins, who brings more than 30 years of experience; Kuo-yu Liang, who has worked with comic book distributors Penguin Random House, Reed Pop and Diamond Distribution.
The studio will feature at the upcoming Abu Dhabi Book Fair May 23 to 29, where applicants’ submissions and portfolios will also be reviewed on the ground by Matt Hawkins; Paolo Pantalena, a comic book artist with experience working with Marvel, DC Comics, Aspen, Zenescope, Top Cow and Image; and Chase Conley, director/designer who has worked on a popular animated series including ‘Black Dynamite’, ‘The Death of Superman’ and ‘Batman: Gotham by Gaslight’.
A second open call for submissions will be opened in 2023. Visit their website for submission details.