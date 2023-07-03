After stealing the hearts of fans for the past three weeks, in King the Land, this week, stars YoonA and Lee Jun-ho found themselves embroiled in dating rumours.

On July 3, it was reported by some Korean media websites that the two stars began dating before they started filming the series.

Now, in response to the report, both the stars’ agencies have denied dating rumours.

Yoona's agency SM Entertainment clarified: "The two are just close and the dating rumours are not true."

Lee Jun-ho's agency JYP Entertainment had a similar response: "The two are close, but upon checking (with Lee Junho), the dating rumours are groundless."

Both the artists play lead roles in the romantic comedy King The Land, which has seen ratings rise to an all-time high in Korea.

The show is second on the list of top 10 shows to watch on Netflix in the UAE.

Viewers say that the chemistry between the couple is one of the reasons for the popularity of the show worldwide.

In the drama, Jun-ho plays the role of Goo-won, who is the heir of a luxury hotel conglomerate. He is thrown into an inheritance war, which leads him to meet the hotel’s best talent Cheon Sa-rang, played by Yoona. Goo-won who hates fake smiles falls in love with Sa-rang who is known for her smile.

Who is Yoona?

Im Yoon-ah, better known as Yoona, is a South Korean solo singer and actress under SM Entertainment. She is currently a member of Girls’ Generation (SNSD) and a leader of its subgroup Oh!GG. She debuted as a soloist on September 8, 2017, and as an actress in 2007 in the drama Two Outs in the Ninth Inning.

The actress is known for her roles in Confidential Assignment (2017), You Are My Destiny (2008), and Exit (2019).

Who is Lee Jun-ho

Lee Jun-ho, who is also known for his role in Wok of Love, debuted in South Korean entertainment in 2008 as a member of the boy group 2PM, after he won the reality competition ‘Superstar Survival’ in 2006. Since his debut, Junho has written many of the songs for the group, as well as solo releases in both Korea and Japan, and for the soundtracks of television dramas.

He officially debuted as a solo music artist with the release of his first Korean mini-album ‘Canvas’ in 2017. He made his acting debut in a minor role in the 2011 film ‘White: The Melody of the Curse’ and went on to appear in a few other films. In 2016, he made his small-screen debut in the television drama ‘Memories’ and also starred in the dramas ‘Chief Kim’ (2017) and ‘Just Between Lovers' (2017-2018).

Junho appeared in several other films such as the comedy film ‘Twenty’ (2015), a South Korean coming-of-age film directed by Lee Byeong Heon. In 2018, Junho played a double role in his first Japanese movie, ‘Rose and Tulip’ (2018) written by popular manga artist Akiko Higashimura. He was critically acclaimed for his role of Nero, a famous modern artist, and Daewon, a Korean student living in Japan. He was then cast in the romantic comedy ‘Wok Of Love’ (2018), playing a talented chef who works at a popular Chinese restaurant in a hotel.