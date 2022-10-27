America's Got Talent winners and iconic Lebanese dance troupe, 'The Mayyas', stood tall recently as they performed an intricate dance routine, stationed 250 meter above sea level.
Gulf News had access to an exclusive footage where you see the dance troupe execute graceful moves in complete unison at The Next Level at The View, The Palm. In the video, you can see the dancers dressed in a red gown with a slit and black detailing dancing fluidly, but it's their gold accessories that caught our eye. The video opens with a close shot of one of the dancers and then pans towards their two-dozen-plus dancers moving gracefully to the Arabic tunes. Their moves and their attire seem to be paying homage to their Arabic roots as they pay tribute to Palm Jumeirah's highest vantage points. The video ends with a wide shot of the Dubai glittering skyline.
It's evident that the winners of this year’s America’s Got Talent shot this promotional video for Nakheel during their recent visit to Dubai. Last week, they headlined the three-day music festival entitled Relm Fest at The Pointe.
‘The Mayyas’ is an all-female alternative precision dance group and were performing for the very first time in Dubai since winning the 17th season of the show.
Mayyas was founded in Beirut by Nadim Cherfan, who is also the act's choreographer. Cherfan started dancing aged 14 and in 2012 formed The Mayyas. He played a crucial role in their latest Dubai video. The music of the Dubai-set video is composed by Harry Hedeshian.
In 2019, the group made a splash when they appeared on the sixth series of 'Arabs Got Talent'. They went on to win the series, receiving a new car and a $53,333 cash prize. But their popularity skyrocketed when they appeared in 'America's Got Talent'. Judge Sofia Vergara and fellow judge Simon Cowell famously proclaimed that this group would "change the world". Heidi Klum, who was also on the judging panel, called their winning act 'A-plus'.
The troupe took home a whopping $1 million prize and got an opportunity to headline a show at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.