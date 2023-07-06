The makers of ‘Ras B Ras’ offered a sneak peek into the Saudi action comedy.
Starring Abdulaziz Alshehri, Adel Redwan and Ziyad Alamri, ‘Ras B Ras’ takes audiences on a laughter-filled journey through the weird world of Bathaikha.
Here are the first-look images from the movie.
The movie, which will debut on Netflix on August 3, is created and written by Abdulaziz Almuzaini and directed by Malik Nejer, who were previously behind the Saudi Arabian animated series, ‘Masameer County’.
‘Ras B Ras’ embarks on life-changing adventures and laughter-filled moments and features unmissable characters played by Saudi stars, including Abdulaziz Alshehri, Adel Redwan and Ziyad Alamri.
In Bathaikha, where weird is just the tip of the iceberg, ‘Ras B Ras’ follows a bumbling chauffeur, Darwish (Adel Redwan), who mistakenly picks up a retired crime lord from the airport and ends up being ruthlessly pursued by the old man’s gang to return him in one piece. Darwish, Abu Ghadrah (Ziyad Alamri) and the newly appointed CEO of Sheikhs’ chauffeur limo company, Fayadh (Abdulaziz Alshehri), are on a mission to mislead the gang into believing that the man is still alive, igniting a wild and transformative adventure.
‘Ras B Ras’ is the first live-action film by Abdulaziz Almuzaini’s new production studio, Sirb in partnership with executive producer Jasim Buheji. This film marks Malik Nejer’s directorial debut.