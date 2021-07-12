Iconic Egyptian actress Sherihan will play the role of French fashion designer Coco Chanel in a new play set to be streamed on MBC’s Shahid, starting from July 20.
The news was announced by Turki Al Sheikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, on his Twitter account. “After waiting for many years, the star Sherihan will return in the Coco Chanel play on July 20,” Al Sheikh posted.
Al Sheikh further added that the new stage musical, embodying the life of the Chanel founder, “will be shown on the Shahid platform and the MBC Group.”
Sherihan reposted Al Sheikh’s tweet, which included a short video clip announcing her return to screen after several years and her very personal battle with cancer.
Coco Chanel has been the ultimate feminine standard of style for years, and who better to act out the story of her life than the Sherihan who is a lawyer, an actress, a mother, a fighter and one of the most inspirational women the Arab world.