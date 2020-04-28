Airline says it is suitably fortified on financial side, which includes 300m pound UK loan

Abu Dhabi: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, which will be the emirate’s second low-cost airline, plans to start operations by the fourth quarter this year, foreseeing no delays on its plans.

The company said its strong cash position as well as a UK government-backed loan meant the group remained in a healthy position despite challenges faced by the industry after the COVID-19 pandemic brought travel to a complete halt.

“Wizz Air is one of few European airlines well-positioned to withstand the crisis in view of its strong balance-sheet and notably significant cash position of 1.5 billion euros as per March 2020,” the airline said in a statement. It recently tapped a 300 million pound commercial paper loan from the UK government’s support scheme to “further boost liquidity”.

The company also said it believed that a low-cost carrier would be ideally suited once the market gradually recovers, with travellers looking for more affordable options.

“We firmly believe the lowest cost always wins - our ultra-low cost model allows for ultra-low fares to stimulate consumer demand,” it added.

The Abu Dhabi services are being launched along with partner ADQ (formerly Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company),