Dubai: The UAE’s telecom service providers have changed the network names on subscribers’ mobile phones to “UAE number one.”

The new phrase started popping up on users’ gadgets, including those served by du and Etisalat, on Monday morning, just after it was announced that the country has made a major achievement.

The phrase "UAENUMBER1" pops up on du mobile users' phones. Image Credit: Supplied

A source from the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) in UAE told Gulf News that the latest change seeks to highlight that the UAE has recently made a huge progress in the provision of internet and telecommunications services to its populace.

It's also in recognition of the fact that the UAE has reached number one in terms of competitiveness in many other areas, including education, health, infrastructure and tourism, according to Etisalat.

"The network has changed to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the beginning of UAE’s efforts on remaining ahead and maintaining competitiveness in all industries on a global platform," Etisalat said in a statement sent to Gulf News.

"UAE has reached number one position in industries such as education, health, infrastructure and tourism. Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority is also holding a high level event to celebrate this achievement."

The TRA announced on Sunday that the Knowledge Index Report, published by the United Nations Development Programme, ranked the UAE number one globally in the “internet and telephony level of competition.”

That’s a huge leap, as the UAE was previously ranked in the 104th position.

A TRA tweet announcing UAE's achievement. Image Credit: TRA/Twitter

“The advanced level of competitiveness in the telecommunications sector in the UAE reflects the success of the one-team strategy used by government entities in national projects and initiatives management,” said Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA director general, in a statement.

“This accomplishment has been achieved by all of us, and we hope to continue to maintain the UAE’s leading position and to enhance our national vision to make the UAE the first globally in various fields.”