DUBAI. The UAE has jumped from the 104th spot to first place globally in the internet and telephony level of competition, according to Telecommunications Regulatory Authority in a statement released today by WAM.

The Knowledge Index Report, which was recently published by the United Nations Development Programme and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, also showed the UAE jumped from 61st to 5th globally in the Competitiveness Index for Information and Communications Technology, ICT.

“The advanced level of competitiveness in the telecommunications sector in the UAE reflects the success of the one-team strategy used by government entities in national projects and initiatives management,” said Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director-General. “We hope to continue to maintain the UAE’s leading position and to enhance our national vision to make the UAE the first globally in various fields. TRA has been working closely with the entities concerned to develop regulatory policies for the sector, which led to the creation of a competitive sector.”