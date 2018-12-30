Just when everyone thought that scooters, the hippest toy circa 2000, had gone the way of frosted tips and popcorn shirts, they staged a comeback among suit-and-tie clad urbanites. Electric two-wheelers are a thing from Washington to Los Angeles. It’s a sign that as the American population shifts away from small metros and toward cities and their immediate suburbs, it’s prompting people to look for new, inexpensive and efficient means of getting around.