Dubai: UAE's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has allocated a new frequency band that allows UAE telecom operators to expand 5G services. This is in line with the decisions of the World Radio Communication Conference 2019 (WRC-19), which was a pivotal stage in the transition towards 5G, as it allocated frequency bands for countries to be used in implementing the updated services.
The UAE has now taken a step towards comprehensive implementation of 5G. Frequencies in the millimeter wave range between 24.25 - 27.5 GHz have been allocated to the development of 5G networks, becoming the first in the Middle East and North Africa to allocate this range.
The band will be allocated in two phases based on the equipment availability. The first phase is scheduled to start this month, in which the frequency band 26.5-27.5 GHz will be allocated to the operators. The second phase will start in the third0quarter of 2021, through which 1 GHz will be allocated per operator in the (25.5 - 27.5 GHz) range.
The new 1 GHz bandwidth will provide each of the mobile operators with an opportunity to enhance and develop wireless broadband services using 5G technologies in terms of speed and data volume compared to 4G. It will also provide other additional features such as higher rates to transfer data per second and enhanced communications capacity per square kilometer.