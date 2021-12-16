Dubai: The Federal Tax Authority is allowing registered tax payers who mistakenly paid to another tax registration number to transfer the amounts to the correct one.
The FTA received feedback about its e-services through the Sharek.ae platform, where a number of taxpayers raised similar concerns.
A letter signed by the authorised person (who transferred the amount to the wrong tax registration number) should be sent to the director-general of FTA via email (payment.trasnfer.gove.ae)
The letter must explain the mistake and have a statement about not repeating the same mistake again.
The other party (who received the amount) must send a no-objection letter with both their his tax registration number so the amount can be transferred from one account to another.