Statistics from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) at the end of 2021 reached 108.62, compared to 105.97 in December 2020.

According to the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE) CPI inflation rate in the UAE had turned positive during the third quarter of 2021, for the first time since Q4 2018, at 0.6 per cent year on year.

The 2021 FCSC report showed that the rate of inflation in food and beverages stood at 3.71 per cent, with that of tobacco at 0.65 per cent, clothing and shoes at 0.51 per cent, while housing, water, electricity and gas saw a decrease of 2.58 per cent. Household fixtures and equipment recorded a 2.13 percent inflation rate, while that of health services stood at 0.45 percent, communications at 0.13 percent. Education was down by 0.20 percent, restaurants and hotels saw a rise of 1.60 percent, and miscellaneous goods and services decreased by 1.02 percent.

The report also revealed Abu Dhabi recorded an inflation rate of 0.08 per cent in December 2021 compared to November, while the inflation rate in Dubai was 0.09 per cent, Sharjah at 0.11 per cent, Ajman at 0.11 per cent, Umm Al Qaiwain at 0.11 per cent, Ras Al Khaimah at 0.13 per cent, and Fujairah at 0.10 per cent.

Effective fiscal and monetary policies

The moderate inflation rates highlight the country's economic stability and the effectiveness of its financial po

CBUAE has projected the UAE’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 4.2 per cent in 2022 and non-hydrocarbon real GDP to increase by 3.9 per cent.