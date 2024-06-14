This engagement underscores the UAE’s commitment to contributing to efforts that aim to strengthen dialogue and international cooperation in addressing shared global challenges, ultimately working towards a better and more prosperous future for coming generations.

Sheikh Mohamed is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US, Abdulla Ali AlSubousi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Italy.