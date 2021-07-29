Dubai: The Maritime Department at UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is gearing up to present the country’s credentials to retain its role in the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council.
In 2017, the UAE for the first time won Category B for the Executive Council at the International Maritime Organization. The candidacy was renewed for a second term in 2019, and today the country is looking to playing a part for a third consecutive time, in elections scheduled to take place in December.
“The Organization not only issues legislation, but also regulates the shipping industry and everything related to maritime security, safety, protection of the marine environment in addition to facilitating maritime transport,” said Suhail Al Mazrouei, the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure. “Therefore, it is integral for the UAE to have a presence at the centre of decision-making.”
The formal filing of the candidacy should happen soon. “Being a global maritime hub, the UAE owns the largest and some of the most competitive ports in the Middle East and the world,” said Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of Dubai Maritime City Authority. “Owing to this, the country’s presence in the Executive Councill constitutes a significant value to ensure its continued support for the maritime industry.”
The UAE was the first country in the world that supported seafarers during the beginning of the pandemic, allowing crew changes for those stranded at sea for months. The country also contributed in protecting the marine environment and helping the shipping sector comply with IMO regulations in reducing sulfur dioxide emissions by providing new, low-sulfur fuels at an affordable price.