WARSAW

The UAE Ambassador to Poland, Dr Yousuf Eisa Hassan Al Sabri, has discussed with Jerzy Kwiecinski, Minister of Investment and Economic Development of Poland, the distinguished bilateral relations and ways of enhancing cooperation in the economic, trade and investment sectors.

This came in line with the embassy’s plan to boost relations between the UAE and Poland in all fields, especially in economic and investment sectors, as well as to contribute effectively to the success of the high-level Europe and Emirates Economic Forum scheduled on November 8, 2018. Ambassador Al Sabri emphasised the importance of activating cooperation between the two friendly countries in all domains.