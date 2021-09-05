Dignitaries at the launch of Projects of the 50 at Emirates Towers in Dubai. Image Credit:

Dubai: The UAE on Sunday unveiled ‘The Principles of the 50’, as part of the ‘Projects of the 50’ campaign, which encompasses the nation’s strategic roadmap for a new era of economic, political and social development agenda.

The 10 principles act as guidelines for all UAE’s institutions as the country approaches a new phase of development over the next 50 years as directed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and envisioned by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The 10 principles covers a wide range of areas from strengthening of the union, consolidation of budgets, financial and urban planning, formulation of foreign policy that serves national interest and building a dynamic national economy.

“Our sole, abiding mission is to provide the best possible life for citizens and residents of the UAE. The economy will lead the UAE’s path for the next 50 years, with a political approach that is based on peace and dialogue. The upcoming phase will see comprehensive and balanced development of all the UAE’s regions and sectors,” said Sheikh Khalifa.

Economy and human capital

The Principles of 50 says the goal of the nation’s political approach is to serve the economy. And the goal of the economy is to provide the best quality of life for the people of the UAE. It also emphasizes the role of human capital in the future growth of the nation.

Looking ahead, the leadership envisions the digital, technical and scientific excellence that will define UAE’s new development agenda and wants to position the nation as a capital for talent and technology. The leaders want the value system in the UAE to remain based on openness and tolerance, the preservation of rights, the consolidation of the rule of law, the preservation of human dignity, the respect of cultures, the strengthening of human fraternity, and the respect of national identity

“The UAE is one destination, one economy, one flag, one leader, and over the next 50 years, everyone will work as one team to achieve our goals. Our values during the next 50 years will remain as set down by the founders to be the best, most noble and most generous people,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

Peace and stability

While cementing the reputation of the UAE globally as a sustainable economic destination, a tourist destination, an industrial destination, an investment destination, and a cultural destination, through the Principles of the 50 the leadership wants the nation to be compassionate while extending humanitarian aid around the world without socio, cultural, religious or political differences