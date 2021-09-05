This sets forth 10 principles for the UAE, which all government agencies must adhere to

Dubai: As the UAE approaches its Golden Jubilee, the country is entering a new phase in its history, a new era of its development path, and a new cycle of economic, political and social growth.

This document summarises the new guidance for the UAE in its upcoming historical phase as directed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and envisioned by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

This document sets forth 10 principles for the UAE, which all government agencies, including the legislative system, the police and security institutions as well as the scientificc entities, must adhere to and use as guidelines for all their decisions, and strive to implement through their frameworks and strategies. These principles are as follows:

First Principle

The major priority shall remain the strengthening of the union, its institutions, legislations, capacities and budgets. The urban, developmental and economic development of all parts of the country is the fastest and most eective way to consolidate the union of the UAE.

The Second Principle

To completely focus, over the upcoming period, on building the best and most dynamic economy in the world. The economic development of the country is the supreme national interest, and all state institutions, of all sectors and across dierent federal and local levels, shall bear collectively the responsibility of building the best global economic environment and maintaining the gains achieved over the past 50 years.

The Third Principle

The UAE’s foreign policy is a tool that aims to serve the higher national goals, the most important of which is the UAE’s economic interests. The goal of our political approach is to serve the economy. And the goal of the economy is to provide the best quality of life for the people of the UAE.

The Fourth Principle

The main future driver for growth is human capital. Developing the educational system, attracting talents, retaining specialists and continuously building skills are what shall keep the UAE at the top.

The Fifth Principle

Good-neighborliness is the basis of stability. The geographical, social and cultural vicinity of the country is the first line of defence for its security, safety and its future development. Developing stable and positive political, economic and social relations with this vicinity is one of the most important priorities of the country’s foreign policy.

The Sixth Principle

Cementing the reputation of the UAE globally as one nation is a national mission for all institutions. The UAE is one economic destination, one tourist destination, one industrial destination, one investment destination, and one cultural destination. Our national institutions must combine their efforts, and together bene t from the capabilities, and work to build global enterprises and partnerships across the world.

The Seventh Principle

The digital, technical and scientific excellence of the UAE will define its new development and economic frontiers, and the solidi cation of its position as a capital for talent, companies and investments in these sectors will make it the capital of the future.

The Eighth Principle

The value system in the UAE shall remain based on openness and tolerance, the preservation of rights, the consolidation of the rule of law, the preservation of human dignity, the respect of cultures, the strengthening of human fraternity, and the respect of national identity. The country will remain supportive, through its foreign policy, of all initiatives, pledges and international organizations that promote peace, openness and human fraternity.

The Ninth Principle

The UAE’s foreign humanitarian aid is an essential part of its own vision and moral duty towards less fortunate nations. Our foreign humanitarian aid is not tied to religion, race, colour or culture. Political disagreement with any country should not stop us from providing swift relief for those in need.

