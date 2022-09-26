Dubai: Companies in the UAE set higher budgets for salary increases this year as employees and new hires demand higher pay, salary hikes and allowances, a recent survey by Mercer's found. More than 200 global and local companies from all sectors were surveyed for Mercer’s 2022 UAE Inflation Spot Survey.
Business activity in the UAE has been on the rise in 2022, resulting in the increased need for businesses to attract and retain talent to ensure business output remains on track. Employees are citing expected inflation in the economy to demand better pay and/or one-time allowances which could help offset the projected increase in cost of living.
Among the surveyed firms, 16 percent have taken some form of action, including one-time lump-sum payments, off-cycle salary increases, and housing allowance increases, and have increased salaries by an average of four per cent during annual salary increase cycles at the beginning of 2022.
Andrew El Zein, Senior Associate Consultant, Career, MENA at Mercer said: “Employers are being cautious about immediately bumping up wages to match inflation, and many are considering short-term actions with less permanent implications such as lump-sum amounts or retention bonuses, or are investing in improving employees’ work experience by offering improved work-life balance, flexibility and training.
"Having said that, companies are budgeting for higher rises next year, ultimately offsetting employees’ inflation concerns and matching rising pay expectations. This requires a structured approach that balances employee concerns with managing a challenging and unpredictable fiscal environment.”
Inflation rates in the UAE are projected to reach 5.6 per cent in 2022, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE). While this projection is on the lower end of the spectrum globally, businesses in the UAE are facing the pressure to pay more or pay allowances if they need to hire or retain talent.
37 per cent of companies surveyed are either considering or planning some form of off-cycle adjustment to compensation in 2022, the survey revealed. However, nearly half, 47 per cent of the surveyed firms, said they would not be making any sudden decisions.