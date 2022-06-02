The UAE has signed an agreement with an international federation to protect the rights of authors and inventors in the creative industries.
Under this MoU, a joint management group comprising teams from the Ministry of Economy and the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) will be created to maintain broadcasting and performance rights in the country, launch awareness campaigns for musical records, and guarantee non-infringement of copyrights, among other benefits.
The agreement also aims at encouraging record companies to invest and expand their businesses in UAE’s markets through the development of collective management policies for literature and intellectual works.
Al Nuaimi asserted that the UAE has paid great attention to developing the environment for protecting intellectual property in its various applications. “The most important of which is the protection of copyright, neighbouring rights and intellectual works in all the fields of literature, arts and science,” he said, adding that the record industry, artistic and musicians represent one of the prominent creative activities for which the UAE seeks to develop the intellectual protection system.
Frances Moore, CEO of IFPI, commended the efforts made by the UAE to promote and issue copyrights and their supportive laws and legislations. Noting that the MoU offers a chance to ensure the continuous development and growth of the music industry in the country, he emphasised that the IFPI was looking forward to future collaboration and exchange experiences with the Ministry in the upcoming stage.
Located in London, the IFPI has more than 8,000 members of international leading music record companies from over 70 countries.