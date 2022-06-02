Dubai: Rajeev Chalisgaonkar will be the new Head of Business Banking at Mashreq Bank, as well as overseeing NEOBiz, the digital bank that targets SMEs, startups and young entrepreneurs.
A business graduate from India’s IIM Calcutta, Chalisgaonkar joins Mashreq with credentials in corporate and retail banking experience from stints in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He will ‘closely work with other business segments to capitalize on growth opportunities as well as help drive a strong value proposition through cross-sell and strategic partnerships’ at Mashreq.
“SMEs are playing a pivotal role in shaping economies across the region and Mashreq Bank is at the forefront of helping them reach their potential,” said Chalisgaonkar.
He also has ‘extensive experience in the digital transformation of business lending, development of new lending models based on alternative data, and forging partnerships with large data-driven entities for business expansion’.
According to Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq, The banking landscape in which we operate today is fast changing and dynamic, but in the current climate it also comes with unpredictable market conditions. Our customers rely on our unrivalled knowledge and expertise to help negotiate a clear path through any turbulence.”