The UAE economy is set to accelerate further by 2021, after the Expo 2020 hosting, according to a new World Bank forecast. Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Growth in the UAE is forecast to be at 2.6 per cent in 2019 and jump to 3 per cent in 2020, as the country pushes infrastructure investments ahead of Dubai’s Expo 2020, according to the new World Bank’s Gulf Economic Monitor released on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

The country’s economy is forecast to grow further by 3.2 per cent in 2021, supported by the government’s economic stimulus plans, as well as its hosting of the World Expo, and improved growth prospects with trading partners.