ABU DHABI: The Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, has launched a survey to gauge the level of customer satisfaction rates with banks, finance companies and exchange houses operating in the UAE.

The survey is part of CBUAE’s ongoing commitment to monitoring the activities of financial institutions, improving customer experiences and understanding consumer sentiment. The results will be used to generate broader customer trends and key insights that will feed into CBUAE’s review of its consumer protection regulatory framework designed to protect consumers.