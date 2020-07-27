Dubai: The 20 finalists have been named for The Mohammed bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperity challenge, who will now compete for the $1 million prize. Before that, they will need to present their ideas through virtual pitches from August 31.
The Global Maker Challenge award will be announced September 6. The finalists were selected from over 3,400 solutions submitted, of which 18 per cent came from least developed natios.
This year’s “challenges” were centered around four themes - sustainable and healthy food for all, climate change, innovation for inclusive trade, and innovation for peace and justice.
“The disruption caused by the pandemic risks setting back the progress made towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” said Badr Al-Olama, Head of the Organising Committee for the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit.
“Innovation is key to controlling the damage caused by COVID-19 and bringing us back to speed towards a more sustainable future. We must double up on our efforts in utilising innovation to address humanitarian challenges and offer solutions to the unprecedented challenges caused by this crisis.”