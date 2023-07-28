Tristar Eships, the Maritime Logistics division of Tristar Group, has announced that the 5th edition of the Safety at Sea conference will be held on November 6 at the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, at The Palm Jumeriah in Dubai.

Safety at Sea is a dedicated platform for seafarers, and the safest ways forward for the fraternity, through medical care and social outreach, maritime education, professional training, removing physical and social obstacles, and increasing cooperation and coordination. Tristar aims to address concerns and increase care through collective industry-wide action.

The annual event recognises the diligence and dedication of the seafaring community under difficult conditions, and presents solutions, innovations, and best practices for their physical, social, and psychological well-being. Speakers and panellists include medical professionals, port-based welfare specialists, business leaders and industry authorities. The event also gives maritime workers a forum to highlight the challenges that frequently come their way and ask for the specific support they need.

The conference will be attended by UAE government officials, leaders of the region’s maritime industry, and representatives from maritime organisations, in addition to seafarers. It will also be broadcast live to crewing centres around the world and viewed by several thousand maritime workers on digital platforms.

This unique global initiative launched in 2019 continues to draw industrywide attention to maritime workers, and the importance of their well-being. Tristar has received leading plaudits and recognition for its Safety at Sea initiative from Arabia CSR Network, Seatrade Maritime Awards, Maritime Standard Awards, and Logistics Middle East Awards.

Eugene Mayne, Group CEO of Tristar, emphasised the need for dialogue and partnership to ensure quick action and efficient solutions across the industry facing multiple challenges. “In the last four years, Safety at Sea has become a platform to initiate discussion, unite industry, and encourage them to take collective action. Sessions will include overviews and outlooks and emphasise how best we can adopt to dynamic market situations, with the human factor at its heart,” he said.

He cited the example of the company’s new partnerships as an example of industry cooperation. “Our recent business decisions will undoubtedly strengthen Tristar’s Maritime Logistics division, which owns and operates a fleet of more than 30 chemical, oil, and gas tankers and bulk carriers that trade globally, mostly with energy majors.”

While the fleet has seen relatively little change, the company has expanded its service offerings and strengthened its competencies, by way of joint ventures in the ship management and chemical parcelling businesses.

Signing of the joint venture between Tristar Group CEO Eugene Mayne (front right) and Dimitris Harbis, MTM Ship Management Director - Global Development (front left) Image Credit: Supplied

The company’s ship management joint venture (JV) is a partnership with MTM Ship Management of Singapore and is currently operating ships from the Tristar Eships fleet. Further tonnage and third-party vessels are expected to enter the JV in coming months.

Headquartered in Singapore with offices in Athens, Dubai and Mumbai, Tristar-MTM Ship Management is run by an independent team of ship management professionals and overseen by senior members of Tristar Eships and MTM Ship Management. MTM’s long experience with both chemical tankers and dry cargo vessels allows the newly established company to offer full-service solutions to owners seeking bespoke management for their vessels.

In recent months, Tristar has also formed a partnership with Norstar Shipping of Singapore, to establish Norstar Chartering Services (NCSS), a joint venture to charter in and operate chemical and clean petroleum product tankers. NCSS is headquartered in Dubai with branch offices in Singapore and the US.

Tim Coffin, CEO of Tristar Eships, explained, “While the industry faces many uncertainties because of regulatory, technological, and geopolitical changes, our broader footprint establishes a truly full-service offering. This sits on top of the reliable and optimised value propositions that we have always provided clients in the UAE, and around the world.”

The bedrock of Tristar Eships’ business is long-term contracted cashflows with blue-chip clients which continue to generate a solid income stream. “The business has enjoyed great success in the past year, and we expect 2023 to be even better, with fundamentals for the near and medium term also positive,” he said.

“Seafarers are the key workers who keep the global economy working. It is in all our interests – whether we are within or outside the industry – to ensure their welfare. Safety at Sea is a means by which we can play our part in providing a venue to promote that goal,” Coffin added.