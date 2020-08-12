Highlights With a 4.9 star rating out of 5, InsuranceMarket.ae complements an extensive bouquet of insurance services with market leading quotes

Pease share a bit of brand history on InsuranceMarket.ae and its portfolio of services.

InsuranceMarket.ae was founded in 2010 with the aim of saving clients time and money when buying insurance for one’s car, health, home, life, travel or business. As a result of our digital-first proposition and the bargaining power that comes from the considerable portfolios we have built with all the leading insurers in the UAE, we are able to deliver market leading quotes and services, demonstrated in our 12,000+ Google reviews with a 4.9 star rating out of 5.

Crucially, our service is appreciated not only when buying insurance but also at the time of a claim. If you happen to be a policyholder with InsuranceMarket.ae, we will be there for you if an accident happens. We are proud of our claims mediation services where we again leverage our significant relationships with insurers along with our professional insight to have our clients’ claims approved and expedited. - Avinash Babur, Founder and CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae

What has the response been to InsuranceMarket.ae’s products during the pandemic?

Overall, as a result of our digital-first capabilities, we have seen a surge in traffic across all lines of business. The overall premiums on car insurance have dropped by about an average of 10 per cent post-Covid. Special and exclusive discounting schemes are also being run at our end so it’s a great time to save money on car insurance.

Your product portfolio is extensive, which of the sub verticals has been the worst hit and how do you plan to turn it around in the post-Covid phase?

The travel insurance vertical took a bit of a nose dive during the lockdown period but things have really come back strong in that segment with Covid-19 cover now being mandatory for UAE residents to travel. Interest in health and life insurance is more than ever before. We are seeing clients looking for more comprehensive insurance plans with broader benefit scopes to ensure they secure themselves and their families.

Are there any plans for InsuranceMarket.ae to expand on its operations in the near future?