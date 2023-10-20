The third edition of Gulf News Immigration and Citizenship Exhibition (GNICE) opens tomorrow at Anantara Downtown Dubai, with over 25 exhibitors from the UAE and abroad. With a spotlight on skilled and business migration, citizenship and residency by investment, and study abroad pathways, the event unveils a world of possibilities for visitors, setting the stage for a future brimming with new prospects.

Why should you attend?

In today's fast-changing world, the idea of prioritising future security has gained heightened significance. Whether you have a family or are single, capitalising on new opportunities has become pivotal in creating a more prosperous future. Through exhibitions, seminars, networking sessions and presentations, GNICE 2023 explores the advantages of immigration, underscoring its role as a proactive approach to gain greater freedom, mobility and enhanced security.

Venue: Anantara Downtown Dubai

Date: October 21-22, 2023

Timing: 11am-7pm

Visit and win a staycation at Anantara Downtown Dubai

This year's edition promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with an impressive line-up of immigration experts, career counsellors, and thought-leaders who have a wealth of industry knowledge to share with the visitors. By attending, you will position yourself at the forefront of global opportunities, whether you're seeking to immigrate with your family, looking to explore expansion opportunities for your business, or hunting for future-ready degrees to advance your career.

Registrations for GNICE have been exceptionally promising this year, with people from diverse backgrounds and with varying career aspirations are signing up to be part of this show.

As the benchmark for interface with the immigration industry, GNICE provides a comprehensive view of immigration and residency opportunities in the world’s most preferred destinations such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the US, the UK, and the European and Caribbean nations, ensuring that attendees gather a well-rounded understanding of the sector.

Knowledge sessions

GNICE has a meticulously planned seminar agenda that addresses all facets of the sector, giving visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the latest sectoral trends and take away practical suggestions to plan their immigration journey forward.

During a series of panel discussions, presentations and workshops, speakers will shed light on the key trends shaping the sector, such as the future of skilled and business migration; challenges and opportunities in the second passport segment; and the value of entrepreneurial visas.

GNICE 2023 also brings together top career counsellors and study abroad specialists to help visitors explore international degrees and courses. GNICE also has a dedicated panel discussion on study abroad opportunities to equip people with the insights and strategies to fast-track their careers.

Business beyond borders

What’s more, the current edition features an exclusive networking session that connects exhibitors with the UAE’s top executives and business leaders in a dynamic setting. It is a unique opportunity for attendees to foster connection and explore new business development and expansion opportunities abroad.

So, mark your calendar, register and get ready to attend GNICE this weekend. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to connect with industry experts and expand your horizon. You may also win a luxurious staycation at Anantara Downtown Dubai.