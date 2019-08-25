Dubai. The number of trademark protection cases filed on the Dubai Economy’s portal increased by 63 per cent year-on-year in the first six months of 2019 as more companies sought to protect their branding.

The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection sector in Dubai Economy (otherwise knowns as the Department of Economic Development) said that trademark owners worldwide registered 4,735 brands on its portal while commercial agencies registered another 29 in the first half of this year.

The Intellectual Property Protection section in Dubai Economy also resolved 186 cases relating to trademark infringement in the first half.