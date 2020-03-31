Co-working space at Trade License Zone Image Credit: Supplied

How could TLZ help new businesses start their operations in the UAE?

Trade License Zone is a one-stop-shop for business set-up in the UAE. We offer guidance and support with free zone and mainland licences and visa applications as well as a range of other business support services. Based in Dubai, we operate from two branches — one in Dubai Media City and another in Jumeirah Lake Towers.

In addition to company set-up services, we offer a full suite of office solutions, including co-working space, dedicated fully-furnished offices, meeting room facilities, reception management and a number of other associated services.

With numerous partnerships with free zones throughout the UAE, we are able to offer streamlined and cost-effective business packages to a local and global customer base.

How do you maintain your edge in the competitive business set-up consultancy space in the country?

We are transparent about all costs upfront and provide our clients with trusted advice and affordable solutions from day one. We also support our clients beyond just the initial incorporation process, and this is evident when you look at our TLZ Start-up Partners initiative on Tlz.ae, where we provide trusted partners for those services our clients may need in the initial stages of their business journey.

Are you offering any special package to business owners looking to start their ventures now?

Yes, we have worked closely with various government authorities to subsidise elements of the incorporation and visa process and just launched a very affordable all-inclusive Care Package. For less than Dh20,000, the package includes a licence, visa and absolutely everything you need to be up and running literally within days. To further support this initiative, we offer a 20 per cent discount on family dependent visas.

What are your top tips for people looking to embark on an entrepreneurial journey?

Starting a business is by its very nature difficult and uncertain. But that is what separates the entrepreneurs from the rest of us — they go for it anyway. If you believe in your idea and your abilities, nothing should hold you back. For some, the most uncertain times often proved to be the absolute best time to start their dream business.