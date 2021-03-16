Dubai-based business setup agent Trade License Zone has, effective immediately, successfully acquired the AIM Tour brand – a travel and tour operator specialising in providing visit and tourist visas to the UAE.
The acquisition will see Trade License Zone form TLZ TRAVEL, further enhancing its services division with the addition of a talented base of specialists (and associated infrastructure) that have been assisting corporates and individuals with their short-term visa requirements and other tourism-related bookings in the UAE and wider region for the last seven years.
Karl Hougaard, Founder and Managing Partner of Trade License Zone, said of the acquisition: “We have been in discussions for some time and are delighted to have concluded the acquisition. AIM Tour have been growing their business and loyal following for almost seven years with hard work and excellent service, and now it brings to Trade License Zone that loyal and extensive customer base which will no doubt further advance our brand reach and service offering, as well as add new products and solutions that many of our existing clients so often require.”
Marcel Upfold, newly appointed General Manager of TLZ Travel, added: “I very much look forward to this new and exciting phase of growth, being part of a larger group and offering our existing clients a much wider range of services under the established and rapidly growing brand of Trade License Zone”
Trade License Zone is a one-stop shop for business set-up and a full range of associated start-up services beyond the initial set-up phase, including a full suite of office solutions. TLZ Travel will be the newest addition to their stable of services available to their valued and ever-growing client base.